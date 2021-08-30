Actress Kim Domingo shares this photo in her announcement of testing positive for COVID-19. Facebook: Kim Domingo

MANILA — Actress Kim Domingo said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, but reported having only mild symptoms due to being fully vaccinated.

Domingo detailed the timeline of her infection in a statement, where she also attested to vaccination as an effective way to prevent severe symptoms.

Domingo received her test result on August 27.

“Nag-positibo ako sa COVID-19. First of all, hindi ko in-expect na tatamaan pa ako sa sobrang pag-iingat na ginagawa ko. Kumpleto din ako ng vitamins at fully vaccinated,” she wrote.

She then shared with her followers her precautionary steps against exposure, including immediately showering upon arriving home, using a UV sterilizer, thoroughly disinfecting objects that came from outside, and transferring delivered food items to a container, among others.

She also makes it a point to make her companions and family members at home to observe the same.

“Minsan pinagtatawanan na nga ako. Para sa 'kin hindi 'yun pagiging maarte kung 'di pag-iingat. Ganito 'yung paraan ko ng pag-iingat. Pero laking gulat ko na kahit sobrang ingat ko na, tinamaan pa din ako. Hindi din ako masyado lumalabas unless meron ako importante na gagawin. Naka-suot din ng mask palagi. Pag nasa labas ako, todo alcohol lalo kapag meron ako hinawakan na bagay sa labas. Hindi din ako humahawak sa mukha ko,” she said.

Yet, on August 26, Domingo experienced her first symptoms of COVID-19, including tiredness and runny nose.

By Friday, August 27, she had fever, but retained her senses of smell and taste. She underwent RT PCR testing and got her result that evening.

“Sobrang gulat na gulat ako, 'di ko akalain na makakalusot sa kagaya kong sobra-sobra ang pag-iingat,” she said.

Domingo shared lost her senses of smell and taste on Saturday, but generally felt better, she recalled. By Sunday, she no longer had fever, and although her smell and tasted had yet to return, she had appetite and energy.

She did not mention experiencing coughs or sore throat.

“Mas okay na pakiramdam ko. Pahinga lang at iwas ma-stress. Salamat, Panginoon. Salamat din sa bakuna,” she wrote.

For Domingo, there is no way of confirming how she may have been exposed, after her rigid precautions. Anyone may be at risk, despite safety measures.

“Kaya kung meron kayo pagkakataon na magpabakuna, magpabakuna kayo,” she said.

Domingo admitted she was once apprehensive about getting vaccinated. Enough research and speaking with those who have received their jab, however, soon allayed her fears.

“Isang araw na-realize ko na gusto ko na magpabakuna, then kami ng family ko nagpabakuna na. Inisip ko, kesa naman ako ang mahirapan, pati mga mahal ko sa buhay pag tinamaan kami ng COVID,” she wrote.

“Makakatulong ang bakuna para mabawasan ang severity ng COVID. Buti namlang at fully vaccinated na ako at ang pamilya ko.”

Domingo is currently finishing the duration of her home quarantine, until she tests negative for the disease, she said.

As of August 25, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 13.37 million people, which is 18.87 percent of the target number of fully inoculated individuals to attain herd immunity against the disease.

At least 18 million have received their first dose.

On Monday, the country reported its highest single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases of 22,366, since the pandemic began.