WATCH: Christina Aguilera releases fresh take of 'Reflection'

Chirstina Aguilera has finally dropped the new version of “Reflection” along with its music video.

On Instagram, Aguilera said the timing of its release could not have been more perfect considering where she stands in life now.

“I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now,” she said.

“So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection,” she added.

The Grammy winner then thanked Disney for always being a special family to her “providing so many personal and public moments dear to my heart.”

The track’s original studio version was recorded by Aguilera in 1998 for the animated film “Mulan.”

More than two decades later, Aguilera’s fresh take of the song will again be featured in Disney's upcoming live action film about the legendary Chinese warrior.

The much-delayed blockbuster will skip the big screen and premiere on streaming platform Disney+ next month, as coronavirus keeps theaters shut across much of the United States.

The unprecedented decision -- described by CEO Bob Chapek as a "one-off" for a Disney blockbuster -- is the latest major blow for movie theater chains already reeling from the pandemic.

"Mulan" will be available from September 4 in homes to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $29.99. – with report from Agence France-Presse