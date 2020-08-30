Robi Domingo ends stint as MYX VJ

MANILA – Robi Domingo has finally said his goodbye to his stint as a MYX VJ.

On Instagram, Domingo looked back on the day he won the MYX VJ search back in 2008 where he was awarded P100,000 worth of services.

“Found this big cheque the other day near my closet. Whenever I see this, I remember that night in Trinoma for the Myx VJ search in 2008, and also the value of it,” he said.

“I don't see 100k worth of services but a million dreams and moments I gained when I became a part of this family,” he added.

In another post, Domingo said that it’s because of MYX that he gets to speak.

“I get to speak my mind. I get to speak to talented artists. I get to speak about music videos and more. I get to speak with the best of the best personalities. I get to speak about what’s right,” he said.

Domingo, however, clarified that while he will no longer be a VJ, the MYX channel will still continue that’s why he is urging his followers “to continue to support the no.1 music channel in the Philippines.”

Domingo joined MYX right after his stint as a housemate of “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Plus.”