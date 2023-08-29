MANILA – Filming of the new Pedro Penduko movie continues based on an update released by lead actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Guidicelli dropped some glimpses of their shooting of the movie “Penduko” on his Instagram page, including some snaps of him riding a “kalesa.”

Last week, the actor revealed that they have begun working on the Metro Manila Film Festival entry through a collection of captivating photos and engaging videos.

Accompanying him in these posts was filmmaker Jason Paul Laxamana, giving audiences an exciting behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration.

It was in October 2019 when it was announced that Guidicelli will be playing Pedro Penduko, replacing James Reid.

"Sobrang overwhelming kasi we all know Pedro Penduko is a big, big name in Philippine cinema and Philippine culture kumbaga. So it's such an honor to hopefully carry it out with justice and with credibility," he said in an interview then.

"I guess timing na timing lang. In the military, I volunteered to do it not thinking what this is gonna bring me in the future. Kumbaga timing na timing lang lahat," he added.

Joining Guidicelli in the film is beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa, who also released some teasers for her role.

On Instagram, Verzosa was on fire wearing a sexy leather outfit in what appeared to be her costume in the project.

