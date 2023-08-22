Matteo Guidicelli begins filming MMFF entry 'Penduko'

MANILA – The production of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Penduko" has officially started.

Matteo Guidicelli, the lead actor of the film, personally shared glimpses of his first day on set through a collection of captivating photos and engaging videos.

Accompanying him in these posts was filmmaker Jason Paul Laxamana, giving audiences an exciting behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration.

It was in October 2019 when it was announced that Guidicelli will be playing Pedro Penduko in a movie, replacing James Reid.

"Sobrang overwhelming kasi we all know Pedro Penduko is a big, big name in Philippine cinema and Philippine culture kumbaga. So it's such an honor to hopefully carry it out with justice and with credibility," he said in an interview then.

"I guess timing na timing lang. In the military, I volunteered to do it not thinking what this is gonna bring me in the future. Kumbaga timing na timing lang lahat," he added.

Aside from “Penduko,” the other movies which have officially been announced to be part of the MMFF 2023 are “Rewind” featuring Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, “A Mother and Son's Story" starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards, and "(K)ampon" starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay.

MMFF earlier said it received 26 scripts from 32 production companies for its 49th edition this year.

The deadline for the finished film submission where the other 4 official MMFF entries shall be chosen will be on September 29.