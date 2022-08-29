Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE

Taylor Swift is coming out with a new album in October.

Titled “Midnights,” the compilation contains 13 new tracks that tell “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't -- right this minute -- about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching -- hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve …. we'll meet ourselves.”

“Midnights” will be released on October 21.

This big announcement came after the multi-awarded singer accepted the Best Longform Video for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

During her acceptance speech, she already teased that she has a new album coming out.

