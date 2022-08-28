Neri Naig-Miranda, wife of Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, expressed her disappointment over the elimination of Nisha Bendaña from the second season of “Idol Philippines”.

In a Facebook post, Naig joked that Miranda, who is one of the judges in the competition, has some explaining to do about Bendaña’s elimination.

“Bakit natanggal si Nishaaaaaaaaa???!!! Mag explain ka pag uwi mo Chito Miranda,” she wrote, tagging her husband.

She also wrote a message for Bendaña, sharing that she once also lost in Star Circle Quest because she didn’t get enough votes.

Miranda earlier expressed sadness over Bendaña and Misha De Leon’s elimination from the competition.

“I don’t know kung pwede kong sabihin ‘to pero we are devastated. We are devastated pero we can only do so much as judges pero iba pa rin talaga ‘yung voting. Wala akong masabi,” Miranda said after the results were announced.

De Leon and Bendaña were both eliminated after getting the lowest combined scores from the judges and the audience.

Meanwhile, Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez are moving forward to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.