‘Salamat, For Life’: Tears, as MOR DJs sign off for the last time

DJ Chacha, DJ Chico Martin, and DJ Ana Ramsey say goodbye to MOR viewers during its ‘Salamat, For Life’ broadcast on Friday. MOR Philippines

MANILA — “Salamat, For Life.” This was the common message of the DJs of MOR 101.9 on Friday night, as they gathered and signed off for the final time due to the closure of the ABS-CBN radio station.

That line was also the title of MOR’s farewell broadcast on Facebook, where the DJs reminisced, expressed gratitude to loyal viewers and their co-workers, and bid their tearful farewells.

In batches, the DJs took turns sharing their final message. Their common hurt: losing not only their job, which has helped sustain their families, but also their second home, where they nurtured relationships and their passion.

It was also a chance for the DJs to come together one last time, before parting ways, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit access to the physical headquarters of MOR.

MOR is one of several ABS-CBN groups that ceased operations on Friday as the result of the Duterte administration’s denial of the network’s franchise application.

The move led to the retrenchment of thousands of workers and the end of entire units, including ABS-CBN Regional, ABS-CBN Sports, and the Current Affairs arm of ABS-CBN News, among others.

MOR has not been on air since the May cease-and-desist order against ABS-CBN’s free-TV and radio broadcast, only streaming via social media. Even the latter means can no longer be sustained beyond Friday.

“Masakit, mabigat sa loob magpaalam dito sa tahanan ko,” DJ Chacha said in her farewell message. “Pero naniniwala akong may dahilan kung bakit kailangan pagdaanan natin ‘to.”

“Si Lord lang ako nakakaalam, siya lang din ang makakasagot. Kaya kahit gaano kasakit at gaano kahirap magpaalam, kailangan gawin ko… Meron siyang mas magandang plano para sa ating lahat.”