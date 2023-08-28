MANILA - Actress-host Anne Curtis continues to prepare herself for her forthcoming action film.

After training in the Filipino martial art Sayoc three months ago, Curtis once again took to social media to reveal her participation in bootcamp training as well.

“Sir, yes sir. Bootcamp done. Snappy salute at maraming salamat po 201st Infantry Kabalikat Brigade,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

She also tagged her film director Erik Matti, saying the training season is now upon them.

Matti earlier confirmed that he will be doing a new movie with Curtis, who starred in his 2018 box office hit "Buy Bust."

He teased that Curtis is up for what appeared to be another action project, based on the emojis he used in the caption.

Curtis' last movie was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier” with her good friend Vice Ganda.

She went on to take an extended showbiz hiatus after that to focus on her pregnancy and eventually becoming a first-time mother to daughter Dahlia.

Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” only in 2022.