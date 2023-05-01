LOOK: Anne Curtis starts action training for new film

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis has started preparing for her new movie.

On Instagram, Curtis uploaded snaps of her training in sayoc, a Filipino martial art. She also tagged award-winning filmmaker Erik Matti.

"Back to the blade.. refresher and sayoc sesh with @rafael_kayanan," Curtis captioned her post.

Matti earlier confirmed that he will be doing a new movie with Curtis, who starred in his 2018 box office hit "Buy Bust." He teased that Curtis is up for what appeared to be another action project, based on the emojis he used in the caption.

Curtis' last movie was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier” with her good friend Vice Ganda.

She went on to take an extended showbiz hiatus after that to focus on her pregnancy and eventually becoming a first-time mother to daughter Dahlia.

She Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” only in 2022.

