Not seen on TV: Here are video greeting outtakes for Pokwang's birthday

MAYNILA -- American actor Lee O'Brian, took to social media to share his birthday message for his partner, comedienne Pokwang, who turned 50 on Thursday.
On Instagram, O'Brian posted outtakes from the video greetings for Pokwang's birthday celebration on her show on TV5 "Chika Besh."
"I didn’t know what to get you so I decided to post these three outtakes for the video greeting on today’s episode of #ChikaBesh, that never made it on air," O'Brian added.
Meanwhile, Pokwang took to twitter to thank all those who remembered her on her birthday.
Pokwang and Lee have been in relationship since January 2015. They have a daughter Malia.
Pokwang also has a daughter with a former partner.