Gary V to have repeat performances of 'Back at the Museum' concert

MANILA – Gary Valenciano is returning to the Music Museum for repeat performances of his 40th anniversary concert.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Valenciano announced that he will be re-staging “Gary V: Back at the Museum” at the iconic venue on October 20, 21, 27 and November 3.

“Looks like we are having repeat performances of Back at the Museum. Tickets available soon!!!! Thanks to all who have been asking about this,” he caption his post.

Valenciano first staged “Gary V: Back at the Museum” early this month to commemorate his fourth decade in the entertainment industry.

Among the songs he performed then were familiar tunes like “One Hundred Ways,” “There’s No Easy Way (To Break Somebody’s Heart),” “In Your Eyes,” “Just Once,” “On the Wings of Love,” “It Might Be You” and “Whatever We Imagine.”

He also crooned two of the early songs he wrote – “Narito,” as well as “Fool Till the End.”

Valenciano is looking forward to reaching 100 nights at the Music Museum with a few more shows in the repeat this coming October.

RELATED VIDEO