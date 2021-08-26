Kim Seonho and Shin Mina in a promotional photo for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,' scheduled to drop on Netflix this August 28, 2021. Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — There are a lot of K-dramas set in the city of Seoul, offering audiences a glimpse of the hustle and bustle in the South Korean capital.

But the upcoming series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" seeks to provide relief to viewers by taking them away from the busy metropolis and bringing them to a quiet coastal town with a tight-knit community.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" follows the story of Hyejin (played by Shin Mina), a dentist who moves to the seaside village of Gongjin, where she meets Dusik (Kim Seonho), an unemployed jack-of-all-trades. While the two initially clash because of their different personalities, they later grow fond of each other and fall in love.

"This drama is not about big events, it's about the small stories in our daily lives," director Yu Jewon said in a recent virtual press conference.

"It's about healing and warmth and so I hope that's the message we can send to the audience," Yu added.

Kim said it was the "warm story" of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" that prompted him to accept the role in the series.

"When I read the script, which I felt was heartwarming and a warm story all around, I felt like I was very much drawn to it, I wanted to be a part of it," said Kim, who is best known for his role in the 2020 series "Start-Up."

The show also marks the return of Shin, the female lead of "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" and "Oh My Venus," to the romantic comedy genre.

"While I was trying to find a rom-com that I wanted to return to, I came across the script and it was such a well-written script, a very solid storyline and a lot of wonderful characters," she said.

Shin Mina and Kim Seonho. Photos courtesy of Netflix

Shin added that she was looking forward to sharing beautiful sceneries with the viewers, adding that the seaside landscape where they filmed comforted her when she was exhausted with work.

"There are some challenges, of course, in the process of shooting a drama series but I think the beautiful scenery and the backdrop definitely helped comfort us, bring us back to life and give us energy," the actress said.

In preparing for the drama, Shin recounted that she went to visit her own dentist.

"I had my teeth looked at and tried to observe what kind of facial expressions my dentist had when he was observing my teeth," she said.

Kim Seonho and Shin Mina in a promotional photo for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

It was Kim who had to learn a lot of skills to fit his role.

"Because there's so much that handyman Hong does, I had to set some time to learn those traits," Kim recounted.

"I had to learn how to surf, I had to learn from a barista how to make great coffee," Kim added.

Joining the pair is Lee Sangyi, a newcomer in the K-drama scene who considered it a "huge experience" to be a part of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

"I haven't had a long experience in the industry yet but these two actors who are more experienced next to me, the director as well really [helped] me kind of deliver my potential on screen," said Lee.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Saturday, Aug. 28.