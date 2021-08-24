Kim Seon-ho at the virtual press conference for his upcoming new series, 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho bared Tuesday that he suffered from a stomach ache after eating too much potatoes while shooting for his new series.

At the virtual press conference for the upcoming series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," the 35-year-old actor recounted filming a scene where he and his co-stars had to eat potatoes.

But the cast and production team did not expect that the scene would be shot for a long time.

"We didn't know how long the scene was going to take. So we were just so sick of the potatoes," said Kim, who experienced a surge in popularity after starring in the 2020 series "Start-Up."

The director even suggested for the cast to eat squid instead "but I think we all had stomach aches at that point because it was just such a long shoot."

Kim Seon-ho at the virtual press conference for his upcoming new series, 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha.'

Yu Je-won, who directed "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," apologized to his "wonderful cast," which also included Shin Min-a and Lee Sang-yi, over the incident.

"They had to eat a lot of steamed potatoes while as tasty as they are, it's going to be difficult to continue eating them for the long shooting hours," Yu said at the same press conference.

"I didn't know our wonderful cast were having stomach aches due to me... I'm gonna take this opportunity to apologize," he added.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" follows the romance between a dentist Hye-jin (Shin) and an unemployed jack-of-all-trades Du-sik (Kim) in a quiet seaside village.

Asked if he could have any of Du-sik's professional licenses, Kim said he was interested in the realtor's license as well as the "professional fruit plater" certificate.

"I really was interested in the realtor. A lot of us are interested in real estate these days," he said.

"There is [also] one that certifies [Du-sik] to be a professional fruit plater. He lays out fruit in a particular way on a plate, so that's another one, that's very interesting," he added.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" premieres on Netflix on Saturday, August 28.