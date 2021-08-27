Singer Gigi de Lana. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Gigi de Lana, the internet sensation behind the viral “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” challenge, is gearing up for her debut album and a concert before the end of the year.

De Lana will release the album under ABS-CBN Music in September, with its first single set to drop on the 24th of that month, coinciding with her birthday.

The record will feature all-original tracks from de Lana and the Gigi Vibes Band, consisting of Jon, LA, Jake, and Romeo.

“Nag-pursige kami na gumawa ng sariling songs. Doon kami nag-grow at doon kami nag-start,” de Lana said during a virtual media conference on Friday.

“Ang tagal naming hinintay si Gigi na makasama natin sa Star Music,” ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo said. “Perfect timing lang na ‘yung journey niya ngayon, hinatid siya dito. Perfect time na magre-release siya ng all-original album.”

De Lana and her band will also headline the finale of YouTube Music Night, the ongoing collaboration between ABS-CBN Events and the video platform featuring artists in a one-night mini-concert.

Her episode will be streamed in December.

“We are preparing for something big. Maraming pakulo,” de Lana teased. “Gusto namin as much as possible feeling at home ‘yung mga manonood, ‘yung para ka lang umiinom ng tea sa garden mo. Gusto namin nag-i-enjoy kami pero ‘yung viewers din namin.”

Asked for details on what to expect from the show, de Lana drew comparisons between the episode and her regular Gigi Vibes live stream online.

“Bigger scale ‘yung mangyayari, more areglado ang songs, all-new songs, and of course fully produced. May guests din pero secret pa,” she said.

ABS-CBN Events head Darwin Chang was similarly tight-lipped on de Lana’s YouTube Music Night offering, but did say the singer was handpicked by the platform to be part of the lineup.

“Gigi is requested by YouTube as the final artist to do it for the year. Sobrang ganda ng lineup ng songs,” he said.

Aside from the back-to-back milestones, de Lana will also be regularly seen on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” whenever her schedule permits, according to her talent agency, ABS-CBN’s Rise Artists Studio.

Watch more on iWantTFC

De Lana, who also recently signed with Star Magic, said she did not expect she would reach this point in her music pursuit.

“Pangarap ko lang before na meron akong pambili ng needs, makabayad ng utang, dahil hindi naman ako laki sa yaman,” she said.

With a year of firsts for de Lana, she is already setting sights on new dreams, not for her career but her friends and family.

“Dream ko ngayon gumaling ‘yung mommy ko,” she said, referring to her mother’s battle with cancer. “Second du’n, na makasama ko ‘yung banda ko lagi. Kasi, napi-feel ko sa kanila ‘yung home.”

