CJ Navato releases new single 'In My Imagination'

MANILA -- CJ Navato has released his follow-up single "In My Imagination," which he himself wrote.

The song, which is about keeping the love alive, is now available on all streaming platforms.

It is Navato's second single after his debut "Anumang Dulo" released early this year.

In a digital conference on Thursday, the actor-singer shared that he wrote "In My Imagination" last year while he was in a romantic relationship.

"Ito ang second song ko na nasulat ko, I think December last year, January ko siya natapos. Ako personally I believe mayroon akong idea of what love should be or what a relaitonship should be or could be. I think 'yun ang pinakahugot ko sa song na ito," Navato said.

"It's being tired of fighting about the things na hindi naman natin dapat pag-awayan because I believe that we can just love. It's so easy to love. So ito 'yung song ko 'In My Imagination' na ayaw kong mawala ang tao na 'yon. 'Yung thought na 'yon, gusto sa imagination ko na lang. And I believe lahat naman tayo nagi-imagine na ano ba ang feeling kapag nawala ang tao na ito sa buhay natin. I believe lahat tayo ay dumaan sa ganoon," he added.

As a singer-songwriter, Navato also dreams of making it big in the music industry, adding that he wants his songs to be known internationally.

"I don't think I will stop. Itutuloy-tuloy ko lang din po. Gusto ko 'yung maging classic na rin 'yung song ko. That's the dream," said Navato, who learned a lot about music and performing when he joined the cast of PETA's musical "Charot."

If given the chance, Navato said that he also like to do a concert.

"Long-term, I love to work with a band. 'Yung parang makapag-concert ako. Kapag nakapag-concert ako, kapag napagod ko ang sarili ko, that would make me feel na, oh I've really become a musician," he said.

Navato started his show business career when he joined "Star Circle Quest: Kids Edition" in 2004. He was also in the kiddie gag show "Goin’ Bulilit."

As a performer, Navato has joined Tawag ng Tanghalan as a celebrity contender. He was also one of the 10 celebrity performers in the third season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."