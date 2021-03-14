CJ Navato as Justin Bieber wins Week 4 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA -- Former child actor CJ Navato was named the fourth weekly winner on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Navato's transformation as Justin Bieber on Sunday earned praises from the judges and his fellow contestants.

Navato took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).