Beauty queen Karen Gallman announces pregnancy

MANILA -- More than five months after her wedding, Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman announced that she is pregnant.

Gallman, the first Filipina to be crowned Miss Intercontinental in the pageant’s 47-year history, is expecting her first child with husband Ian Garton.

The beauty queen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip showing her growing baby bump.

She said she is expecting to give birth in January 2021.

"We are SO excited to be welcoming our little one into the world!" Gallman wrote in the caption.

Gallman and Garton tied the knot in March at Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown, New Zealand.