Artists band together for virtual birthday celebration of Sen. Leila de Lima

Senator Leila de Lima file photo. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- In a swiftly organized initiative, over 70 artists and personalities are gathering tonight to celebrate the 61st birthday of imprisoned senator Leila de Lima.

Dubbed “Leilaya: Tinig at Musika Para sa Diwang Malaya,” the event will highlight songs and performances from Angel Aquino, Noel Cabangon, Cooky Chua, Ria Atayde, Ebe Dancel, Michael de Mesa, Leah Navarro, Bituin Escalante and other artists.

“We are overwhelmed by their support given the short notice of preparations for the event,” actor Bart Guingona told ABS-CBN News. “We thank them for their voluntary participation.”

Guingona said the three-hour online community jamming will be broadcasted starting at 8 p.m. Thursday via FM station 87.9 and can be viewed through Facebook livestreaming on Free Leila Movement, the official Leila de Lima and Free Leila Committee FB pages.

Directed by Kriz San Gabriel of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines, the show’s highlights include song performances of Chua’s “Over the Rainbow”; Dancel’s “Lakambini”; Cabangon’s “Kung Di Ka Kikilos”; Adrik Cristobal’a “Saan Ka man Naroroon”; Buboy Garrovillo’s “Lumaya Ka, Leila”; Leah Navarro’s “Kailangan Kita”; Jim Paredes’ “Maligayang Bati sa Iyong Kaarawan”; and the guitar rendition of “Let It Be” by Junji Lerma.

Bituin Escalante, Pinky Amador, Bayang Barrios and other singers will have their own song numbers.

Meantime, Angel Aquino, Ria Atayde, Bodje Pascua, Michael de Mesa and other personalities will do interpretative readings of de Lima’s writings from her detention cell.

Through editing, the band of artists will also render choral renditions of “Aling Pag-ibig Pa” and “Di Nyo ba Naririnig,” the Tagalized protest song of “Do You Hear the People Sing” from the musical "Les Miserables" musical.

In a statement released by her chief of staff Fhillip Sawali to ABS-CBN News, De Lima said she is thankful for the personalities who are expressing their support for her fight for freedom by joining the online jamming.

“This event is not about me but about our shared desire to fight for freedom under this vindictive regime. Despite my unjust detention, I keep a grateful spirit knowing that so many are in solidarity with my causes, believing in my innocence. Together, we can overcome the oppression,” she said.

This will be the fourth time that De Lima will celebrate her birthday inside her detention at the PNP Custodial Center.

Vice President Leni Robredo is expected to deliver who her message in support of the event.