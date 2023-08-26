Vacation to ‘die’ for: ‘Fractured’ full trailer released

Screengrab from Fractured trailer

MANILA – It is described as a “trip to end all trips.”

Dreamscape Entertainment released on Friday the official trailer of the upcoming iWant series “Fractured” that redefines a “vacation to die for.”

Starring Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, “Fractured” tells the story of a dream vacation becoming bloody chaos as a group of influencers get stuck in an island.

As the trailer suggested, a group of young content creators were invited to feature an exclusive island called Bella Vista.

But the promised killer views in the island became a crime scene after the death of one of the guests.

This ignited disorder, confrontations, and melees among the remaining visitors on the island as they tried to escape the resort and find the killer.

“Makakaalis pa kaya tayo dito,” Diaz’s character could be heard on the two-minute trailer.

Diaz and Fedelin, collectively known as FranSeth, are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

Produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen, "Fractured" will be directed by Thop Nazareno and written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

This will be the second project of FranSeth on-screen after being part of the primetime series “Dirty Linen.”



