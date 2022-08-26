Ciara Sotto shares birthday message for dad Tito Sotto

MANILA -- Actress Ciara Sotto took to social media to share her birthday message for her father, Tito Sotto.

The former senator turned 74 last August 24.

In an Instagram post, Ciara thanked her father for "making our lives worth loving."

"Thank you for being the best father and the best grandfather we could ever ask for," she said in the caption.

"You'll always be our hero... and our first love. Happy birthday, Daddy!" she added.

Ciara is the youngest daughter of the former senator and his wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa.

