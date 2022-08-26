BINI is composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Colet, Sheena, and Maloi. Twitter: @BINI_ph

MANILA — Get ready for “BINI fever” in September as the P-pop act, dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” approaches the release of its comeback album including back-to-back singles, which will then be showcased through a launch presentation, all in a span of one month.

Jhoanna, Aiah, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Colet, Sheena, and Maloi are poised to drop a pre-album release single as well as a comeback single — each with a music video — ahead of their still-untitled sophomore album.

The group behind bubblegum pop tunes “Lagi” and “Da Coconut Nut” appears to be opting for a grittier concept this time, going by its red-and-black teaser image detailing the September offerings.

BINI’s members previously teased that the album is “unexpected” (Maloi) and “different” (Aiah), given the sound of their discography so far.

The second album is arriving nearly a year after the release of BINI’s debut album, “Born to Win,” which produced the TikTok sensation “Na Na Na” among other hits.

Before they were launched as a girl group June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Most recently, BINI was hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.

