Kakai Bautista performs as part of ABS-CBN Music’s ‘Gold School’ program on YouTube. Kapamilya YOUniverse

MANILA — Admittedly “sawi” and “shonga” when it comes to love, Kakai Bautista did not hesitate to pour her heart out through “hugot” songs during her recent turn on the “Gold School” stage.

For the mini-concert dubbed “Sawi Nights,” the comedienne’s repertoire included tunes about heartbreak and unrequited love.

Saying she can identify with all the songs, Bautista enjoined viewers to embrace their heartache, too.

“Pagtatawanan niyo rin ’yan ’pag naka-move on na kayo. Pero magsakitan muna tayo,” she quipped.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Among Bautista’s numbers was Roselle Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” which has been a viral hit in the past month. She also sang another memorable tune from the 90s diva, “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita.”

Bautista likewise performed Morissette’s “Naririnig Mo Ba,” Jolina Magdangal’s “Tingnan Mo Namnan Ako,” and Angeline Quinto’s “Bakit Ba Minamahal Kita.”

Bautista’s show is part of ABS-CBN Music’s “Gold School: The Best of OPM,” which kicked off this month with fresh offerings exclusively for YouTube.

The “Made for YouTube” program is one of ABS-CBN’s launching titles under Kapamilya YOUniverse, the network’s content partnership with the video streaming platform.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC