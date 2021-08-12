"Kapamilya YOUniverse” presents online gig “Gold School” this August 15. ABS-CBN

Filipino music fans are in for a treat on Sunday, August 15, as ABS-CBN Music set to present a musical stream dubbed "Gold School: The Best of OPM" on YouTube, featuring performances from Kapamilya artists such as Jed Madela and Nyoy Volante.

Joining Madela and Volante are Geneva Cruz, Ana Ramsey, Dingdong Avanzado, Tres Marias, Bugoy Drilon, and Kakai Bautista for the eight-hour online gig on ABS-CBN Star Music's YouTube channel.

Madela will be bringing back the '70s hits of Pinoy pop band Cinderella and the timeless tunes of rocker Sampaguita.

Avanzado will be performing his own classic songs, while Drilon will also liven up the jam session with an ode to Jah reggae hits.

Volante is expected to showcase some acoustic favorites, while Bautista will feature a repertoire of heartbreaking songs via Sawi Nights.

Cruz will offer her rendition of Smokey Mountain classics to go along with Ramsey’s version of Kapamilya teleserye theme songs.

Super trio Tres Marias, composed of Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, and Lolita Carbon, will also be singing the biggest hits of various OPM icons.

The first-ever Kapamilya online gig is part of the “Made for YouTube” titles under the newly-launched Kapamilya YOUniverse, which promises to stream the best in entertainment, music, film, and news via the coming together of Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channels.