MANILA — “Buti hindi ako huminto.” These were Angeline Quinto’s words as she recalled nearly giving up on her dream of becoming a champion, before finally having her turn via “Star Power,” which launched her now-decade-long career.

Quinto is celebrating the milestone through “10Q,” a concert series consisting of 10 shows at the recently re-opened Metropolitan Theater, to be livestreamed on 10 dates from October to February on KTX.ph.

The anniversary series is both a thanksgiving to Quinto’s supporters over the last decade, and her way of inspiring young dreamers who are waiting for their time, like her once.

“Gusto ko maka-inspire ng maraming tao, lalo ‘yung mga mang-aawit na katulad ko na nagsimula sa amateur singing contests, na walang imposible talaga pag meron kang pangarap,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Prior to the Sharon Cuneta-hosted “Star Power,” Quinto joined numerous TV singing competitions, notably “Star for a Night,” which crowned her showbiz contemporary Sarah Geronimo.

After consecutive heartbreaks over losing, Quinto admittedly contemplated turning her back on the dream, with the ABS-CBN program as her final attempt to have a breakthrough in the industry.

“Pero mas sinasabi ko sa sarili ko, kung matalo ka ngayon, sa susunod hindi naman laging matatalo ka, e,” she said.

“Hindi ko rin talaga binitawan ‘yung pag-asa dito sa puso ko. Gusto ko talagang maging champion one day. Iyon ‘yung tumatak sa sarili ko, kaya ako nagpatuloy.”

Fittingly, Quinto’s winning piece for “Star Power,” the Jonathan Manalo-penned “Patuloy Ang Pangarap,” spoke of pushing on despite challenges to reach one’s dream.

Recalling the time she was first given the song’s lyrics, Quinto said she broke down in tears, specifically upon reading the bridge, which goes: “Kahit saan, kahit kailan / Alam kong ako'y patungo / Sa marami pang tagumpay”.

“Bigla lang ako naiyak,” she said. “Buti na lang talaga hindi ako huminto. Buti na lang talaga, kahit dumating sa pagkakataon na parang wala nang naniniwala sa akin, nandoon pa rin ‘yung sarili ko na nagsasabi, ‘Kaya ‘yan.’”

Throughout that pursuit and then most of her journey in showbiz, Quinto considered her adoptive mother, Sylvia, whom she lovingly calls Mama Bob, as her foundation and source of strength and motivation.

Sylvia passed away in November 2020.

That Quinto will get to stage “10Q” at the Metropolitan Theater is an ode to her Mama Bob, who, as an avid fan of showbiz, had frequented the iconic venue during its heyday to watch the likes of Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos.

“Lumalaban ako patuloy, kasi marami pa akong pangarap na gustong matupad. At lahat ng pangarap na ‘yun — kahit wala na ang Mama Bob — gusto ko pa rin matupad, para sa kaniya pa rin,” she said.

“Kaming dalawa ‘yun, e. Nawala man si Mama na pisikal, na hindi ko na siya kasama sa bahay, hindi ko nakikita every day katulad dati, pero ‘yung presence ng Mama Bob ko, alam ko na kahit saan ako magpunta, nandiyan palagi.”

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, Quinto also spoke about milestones in her career, including being dubbed “Queen of Teleserye Theme Songs,” becoming an actress with the well-loved “Four Sisters and a Wedding” as part of her filmography, and being a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”