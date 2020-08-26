DZMM’s ‘OMJ’ with Ogie Diaz, MJ Felipe bids farewell amid crises

Ogie Diaz and MJ Felipe co-hosted DZMM’s ‘OMJ’ for nearly 7 years. Facebook: MJ Felipe

MANILA — “OMJ,” the DZMM showbiz talk show co-hosted by Ogie Diaz and MJ Felipe, is the latest program to bid farewell amid the double crises of ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, I received a call informing me that our show will no longer continue,” Felipe wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

September would have marked the 7th year of “OMJ” on air.

“Radio has a different kind of discipline,” Felipe said. “A discipline that I embraced for six years. Since 2006, tandem na kami ni Kuya Ogie even sa DZXL days namin. Kabisado na namin ang timing at punchline ng isa’t isa. Learned a lot.”

“Grateful and thankful to DZMM management for the trust. It could have been given to someone else, but they gave that hosting slot to me,” he added, enumerating the staff behind “OMJ” throughout the years.

“At sa lahat ng aming masugid na tagapakinig. Salamat. Hanggang sa muli, tayo ay magkakarinigan ulit in God’s good time. Radio is heart.”

In the meantime, Felipe and Diaz have been a Facebook Live version of the show on Saturdays, where they continue to discuss showbiz developments and share blind items.

“OMJ” last aired a live episode on DZMM in March, before the coronavirus lockdown. Similar to other cancelled ABS-CBN programs, “OMJ” could no longer return as it grappled with the back-to-back blows of the pandemic and the network’s broadcast halt.

The forced shutdown resulted in the wide-scale retrenchment of thousands of workers, including entire units — most of whom will be without jobs by the end of August.