Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda expressed his happiness after his show “Everybody, Sing!” won Best Original Game Show at the ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

In Friday's episode of "It's Showtime," Vice was congratulated by his co-hosts.



"Nanalo ang 'Everybody, Sing!' so nanalo ang Pilipinas. Nakakatuwa naman na ang program natin ay nakapagbigay ng karangalan sa Pilipinas, sa buong mundo, sa Asya. Maraming-maraming salamat," he said.



"This award is a very timely blessing. Sabi ko nga, the Lord has been very good to me. The Lord has been so great. He's been sending a lot of blessings to remind me how lucky and beautiful my life is. How loved I am by so many people and by the Lord. And the Lord has been sending me a lot of angels to remind me to just be grateful. Thank you so much for this. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat."



"It's Showtime" also aired the acceptance speech delivered by "Everybody, Sing" supervising producer Marcus Vinuya, who stressed that the game show's host is loved.

"Thank you so much Marcus for that wonderful message. Yes, I am loved and I will just remember that. Sa lahat ng mga taong nakakakilala sa akin at malapit sa akin. Alam nila kung gaano kahalaga itong award na ito sa akin. Alam nila kung bakit ito napapanahon. Alam nila kung bakit ang sarap nito ngayon. Maraming salamat. Blessing after blessing, after blessing, ... oh my God! The design is very consistent. Thank you Lord, God's voice is breaking through all the noise. Maraming salamat. Thank you very much to all of you, to all madlang people, maraming salamat. I don't need to explain but you get it. Thank you very much for being with me, supporting me all the way from feeling, to dealing, to healing. Thank you very much," said Vice who was trying his best not to cry as some of his co-hosts shed tears.

"Ito lang talaga napatunayan ko kagabi, hindi niyo kaya si Lord. Hindi niyo kaya si Lord. Thank you very much po. Siyempre ishini-share ko ito sa inyong lahat. Nakakatuwa kasi sabi sa akin ni Ion (Perez), 'Sabi ko sa iyo hindi naman papayag si Lord na magtatagal ka sa ganyang nararamdaman mo. Babangon at ibabangon ka Niya.' Kaya eto na ito, thank you. 'Everybody, Sing!' Congratulations!" Vice concluded.