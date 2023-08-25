ABS-CBN’s community singing game show “Everybody, Sing!” hosted by comedy superstar Vice Ganda won Best Original Game Show at the ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Below is the acceptance speech delivered by the show's supervising producer Marcus Vinuya.





"Thank you very much ContentAsia for recognizing our labor of love. I want to thank ABS-CBN management for always championing the show. To all the platforms airing our program, thank you for providing us a home. To our phenomenal host Vice Ganda, thank you very much for sharing your talent and gift to all of us. You are loved, so just remember that. Tp my amazing staff and crew, production, creatives, technical, editing, our band, all their contestants for sharing their stories, all the Filipino viewers who spend their weekends with us. You know 'Everybody, Sing!' is more than just a game show, it highlights and celebrates the fact that if we work together this world is such an amazing, a beautiful and happier place to live in. So that's our message to Asia and to the world. Thank you so much, Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Thank you," he said.

This newest recognition followed the 2021 success of Vice in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, where she clinched the trophy for Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter for the inaugural season of “Everybody, Sing!”.

The show was also nominated in the Venice TV Awards in Italy in 2021. The ABS-CBN original format got a nod in the Light Entertainment category, alongside shows from the UK, Brazil, Japan, and Qatar.

Now on its third season, “Everybody, Sing!” improved the jackpot prize to P2 million while increasing the number of Songbayanan to 100 people.

Season 3 also features celebrity guests every weekend who will sing with resident band Six-Part Invention.

“Everybody, Sing!” airs every weekend at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

