Nikki Gil marks birthday with same menu at her wedding

MANILA – Former MYX VJ Nikki Gil celebrated her birthday with a twist, as she looked back on her wedding day.

Gil revealed on social media that she turned 35 years old with the same menu as the one she had at her wedding with BJ Albert back in 2015.

“Celebrated my 35th with a dinner hosted by best husband awardee,” she said in the caption.

Attended by their closest friends, the intimate dinner party featured dishes like roast organic duck and US Angus prime rib-eye, which were also served at their wedding reception.

“Thank you Tita @margaritafores for squeezing us in. Thank You Lord for the gift of health, family and friendship,” Gil added.

Gil and Albert have been married for six years. The former host gave birth to their son in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in October last year.

Recently, their family went on a grand vacation in the United States where they toured Walt Disney World in Florida.

Gil was a MYX VJ for a decade aside from being a host in ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP.”

She also appeared as an actress on TV series like “Apoy Sa Dagat,” “Maria Mercedes,” and “Hawak Kamay.”

