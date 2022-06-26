LOOK: Nikki Gil brings kids to Disney World in US

MANILA – She may have already retired from showbiz, but Nikki Gil is surely enjoying one role: being a mother of two kids.

This is evident in her recent Instagram posts where she appears to be having a grand time with her son and daughter while on vacation in the United States.

With them is Gil’s husband BJ Albert, who looked equally happy in the photos.

For their first day in the US, the couple decided to bring their kids to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Gil gave birth to her son in 2017. She and Albert welcomed their daughter in October last year.

The singer-actress has been married to Albert for six years now.

