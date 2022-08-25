Jaclyn Jose opens up about passing of Cherie Gil

MANILA – Jaclyn Jose has opened up about the passing of actress Cherie Gil, the sister of her late former partner, actor Mark Gil.

“We are all very sad about it. Hindi lang naman ako, kung 'di buong industriya ay nagluksa, kasi isang batikang aktres 'yung nawala, eh. Tapos malapit pa sa akin,” she said in a press conference as cited by PEP.

Jose said she was specifically worried about her daughter Andi Eiganmann, who had a very close relationship with her aunt.

"Siyempre, ang una mong alagaan diyan ay ang anak ko, si Andi. Pumunta sila ng Manila, now they’re in France. But when they’re here, I went to them and hugged her and si Gabby [Eigenmann], and some members of the family,” she said.

“I said my condolence, and we are all feeling bad with what happened to her… too soon. Malaking kawalan talaga sa industriya ang pagkawala niya,” she said.

Looking back at their relationship when Gil was still alive, Jose said she was once part of her life and that they never had any issues with each other.

"We’re okay. We worked together. Okay kami 'pag nagkikita. Cherie, Cherie… she’s been part of my life too and my daughter. Sa akin, okay kami. Wala kaming bad vibes with each other. We’re always okay. Hindi kami nagkaroon ng clash, in short.”

Gil passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5 after a battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October last year.

It was Gil’s request that her diagnosis be kept private, and as a family, they supported her in this decision.

