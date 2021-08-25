MANILA – It seems like something is brewing inside the famous blue and yellow house used by the housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

This after Sam Milby shared an almost similar post on Instagram to that of Kim Chiu, which she made a day earlier.

Both of them first shared a photo of the PBB house covered by blue tarpaulins with the huge signage of the number 10 in front of it.

Their posts were followed by throwback pictures of when they were still housemates.

“What’s with the 10, PBB?” Milby wrote.

“I can still remember the first time I stepped in your house, Kuya. I found it hard to speak Filipino but I never felt that I didn't belong. I found a new family inside your house and I’m truly grateful for everything,” he added.

To end his post, Milby said he is hoping everything is okay with Big Brother.

Milby is arguably the most successful alumnus of the first season of “PBB.”

Like Chiu, he launched his showbiz career after his stint on the reality show during its first regular season.