Korean stars Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae are set to lead an upcoming drama co-produced by streaming platform iQiyi. Photos courtesy of YG entertainment and Outer Korea via iQiyi

South Korean stars Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae will be paired with each other for an upcoming drama series, online video platform iQiyi announced Wednesday.

In a statement, iQiyi said it would co-produce "Shooting Stars," which is expected to be available on the service next year.

Set against the backdrop of the Korean entertainment industry, "Shooting Stars" follows the romance between a top celebrity (Kim) and the head of publicity at his talent agency (Lee).

iQiyi is teaming up again with Korean production company Studio Dragon Corp. for the series, following the success of their latest collaboration, the K-drama "My Roommate is a Gumiho," which starred Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri.

"We believe 'Shooting Stars' will receive the same level of attention from Korean fans worldwide," said iQiyi senior vice president Young Ming.

Lee is known for playing the titular role in "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," while Kim starred in the hit drama "The Penthouse: War in Life."

