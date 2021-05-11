Korean drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' to premiere on iQIYI on May 26

Jang Ki-yong and Girl's Day member Lee Hyeri star in the upcoming Korean drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho.' Photo courtesy of iQIYI

Chinese streaming platform iQIYI is set to premiere this month its first Korean drama series: a romantic comedy involving the mythical nine-tailed fox, starring Jang Ki-yong and Hyeri of the K-pop group Girl's Day.

In a statement, iQIYI said it would make "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" available on its platform on May 26, 9:30 p.m., the same day and time that the show would premiere on Korean cable channel TVN.

Based on a webtoon, the show follows the story of a male Gumiho or nine-tailed fox who is forced to live with a female human after she swallows the beads that could permanently him human.

Leading the cast are Jang Ki-yong, best known for his role as a loan shark in the 2018 drama "My Mister," and Hyeri, a member of girl group Girl's Day and star of the popular show "Reply 1988."

The cast also includes "Start-Up" alumni Kang Han-na and Kim Do-wan.

Over the years, many Korean dramas have included the Gumiho myth in their storylines, such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" (2010) and "Tale of the Nine Tailed" (2020).

