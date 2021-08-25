MANILA -- Ciara Sotto took to social media to share her birthday message for her father, Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto, who turned 73 on August 24.

Posting a filtered photo of the incumbent Senate President, Ciara praised Sotto for his love for his family and for the country.

"No matter what happens, I will always be your loudest cheerleader and your biggest fan! I am so proud to be your daughter and I always thank God for all that you are and all that you do for us and for our country," Ciara wrote on Instagram.

Ciara then expressed her love for her dad and her wish for the actor-politician.

"If people could only see what’s inside your heart, they will know how much love you have for God and for the Filipino people. I love you so much Daddy! May Jesus continue to direct your path to greatness and victory, all for His glory," she added.

Ciara is the youngest daughter of the senator and his wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa.

The senator and Gamboa are set to celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary this September.