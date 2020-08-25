Ciara Sotto shares birthday message for dad Tito Sotto
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 25 2020 11:23 AM
MANILA -- Ciara Sotto took to social media to share her birthday message for her father, Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who turned 72 on Monday.
On Instagram, Ciara posted a photo of her with her father, whom she described as h"the greatest dad on earth."
"I love you with all my heart! I will never outgrow hugging and kissing you!" said Ciara, the youngest daughter of the senator and his wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa.
Ciara Sotto, Tito Sotto, celebrity birthdays
