Ciara Sotto shares birthday message for dad Tito Sotto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2020 11:23 AM

MANILA -- Ciara Sotto took to social media to share her birthday message for her father, Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who turned 72 on Monday.

On Instagram, Ciara posted a photo of her with her father, whom she described as h"the greatest dad on earth." 

"I love you with all my heart! I will never outgrow hugging and kissing you!" said Ciara, the youngest daughter of the senator and his wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa.

