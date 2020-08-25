2 senators nominate Ramon Revilla Sr. as national artist

MANILA -- Two senators have filed resolutions nominating the late actor and senator Ramon Revilla Sr. as National Artist for Film, citing the former lawmakers' "contributions to Philippine culture and the arts."

Senators Manny Pacquiao and Sherwin Gatchalian each filed resolutions urging the Senate to recommend Revilla to the screening panel of the National Artist Award.

"Revilla Sr. is an embodiment of talent, intelligence, artistry that makes him befitting of the title of National Artist," Pacquiao said in his Senate Resolution No. 477.

"Through the years, he has contributed immensely in the development of Philippine art [and] his movies depicted not only the Filipino way of life, but also our unique culture and strong ideals," he said.

Gatchalian's Senate Resolution No. 482 gave a similar call, saying the late actor-director-producer "should not go unrecognized."

"He is a genuine gem who has contributed much to the proliferation and appreciation of the arts in our country," he said.

The 93-year-old former actor and lawmaker appeared in about 80 films from the 1950s to the early 2000s, before he focused on politics.

The President confers the National Artist Award to individuals who passed at least 3 rounds of deliberations jointly administered by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.

It is the highest honor conferred to Filipinos who made significant contributions in the fields of literature, music, dance, theater, visual arts, film, broadcast arts, fashion design and architecture and the arts.

Among the entertainment figures who were recognized as National Artist for Film are directors Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernál, and Philippine action movie king Fernando Poe Jr.

Revilla died on June 26, 2020 due to heart failure.

His son, Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., is a current senator.