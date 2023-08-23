Kathryn finds 'mother' in Dolly in 'A Very Good Girl' official trailer

Screengrab from Star Cinema's YouTube channel

MANILA – Less than a month since the release of the teaser, Star Cinema has officially released the official trailer of the upcoming movie of Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, “A Very Good Girl.”

On Wednesday, Star Cinema dropped the two-minute clip which shows Bernardo’s character Philo being saved by De Leon’s, Molly.

Philo could be seen enjoying her new life with Molly, who appeared to be an owner of a company.

Their closeness blossomed into a mother-and-daughter relationship. “Thank you for making me feel like a real mother,” De Leon said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But the trailer made a dark turn as Philo seemed to have copied the conniving side of Molly especially at work.

In the end, Philo is shown plotting revenge against Molly, declaring, “Wala akong ititira sayo.”

The film will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

Last July, the two actresses wrapped up the filming of the movie, which was directed by Petersen Vargas.

Aside from Bernardo and de Leon, “A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, the film includes Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"It's such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kanya. I can't wait to meet her again… What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," Bernardo said earlier.



RELATED VIDEO