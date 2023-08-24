Chie Filomeno confirms dating Jake Cuenca

Video by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- "We're talking. Taking our time. You can say dating, of course, yes."

This was the statement of actress Chie Filomeno when asked about the real score between her and actor Jake Cuenca at the sidelines of "A Very Good Girl" media conference on Wednesday.

"'Yung maganda kay Jake ay he knows where my heart is. Alam niya ang priority ko and hindi niya ako minamadali. 'Yun 'yon. Very gentleman siya and he respects my decisions. And, he is willing to wait," said Filomena, who also shared that her parents have already met Cuenca.

"Sabi naman nila mommy and daddy, 27 na naman ako and I can make my own decisions. And, nandiyan pa rin naman sila to guide me," the actress added.

Asked how she and Cuenca clicked, Filomena said: "Siguro we are both misunderstood sa industry also by people around. Pero kasi magsha-shine talaga 'yung totoong intentions mo. May sasabihin ang mga tao, pero ikaw sa sarili mo kung alam mong you are in a good place, your heart is in a good place. Makikita ng tao 'yan. And alam niyo kung gaano rin kabait si Jake. Alam natin kung gaano niya kamahal yung ginagawa niya."

Pressed to say what she loves about Cuenca, the actress replied: "Grabe siya magmahal. He is really passionate with his craft. Love na love niya ang family niya. He is really family-oriented, 'yun ang ina-admire ko sa kanya. Mabait. Alam naman nating lahat na mabait siya."

In the interview, Filomeno also shared how her relationship with Cuenca started.

"Well kasi prior to us having a relationship, because sa interview, he said kasi we did date before a couple of times. Pero kasi understandable kasi 'yun 'yung phase niya na medyo marami pang nangyayari sa kanya. And ako, I was young back then. In-accept namin 'yung fact na nawala 'yon. And I think naging destiny na lang din talaga na nagkita kami sa (recent) Christmas Ball. 'Yung nag-date kami before, nawala kasi 'yon and then cut to nagkita kami then naging persistent siya, naging patient siya. Kasi medyo ilag pa ako sa kanya noon. Hindi ko siya sinasagot, like parang snob pa ako noon. Dini-deadma ko ang mga DMs niya before but nakita ko naman 'yung change niya," she said.

Asked if she does not have a fear that she could be a rebound given the fact that Cuenca just came from a failed romance, she said: "I think he is mature enough na hindi papasok sa isang bagay na hindi pa siya ready, fully committed. So, I think 'yun nga, kaya nga we are all taking our time, I am taking my time also. Kasi I am really private with my relationships before, and right now kasi first time ko ever like may naka-date in this industry na naging public. Yeah, we are taking our time," she said.

Filomena also reacted to some opinions that Cuenca is a "red flag."

"I think kasi 'yung mga tao ang bilis nila mag-conclude na ganitong tao si Jake kasi sa mga nakikita nila or nababalitaan. But alam ko at alam natin kung gaano kabait si Jake, kung gaano siya kamaalaga and hindi siya red flag guys. Hindi siya red flag," she said.