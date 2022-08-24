While on tour in the US, several Kapamilya artists also took the opportunity to attend a series of workshops there.

Exclusive videos of the ABS-CBN talents attending acting, music and dance workshops in New York were shared by Star Magic's Inside News.

AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Angela Ken, SAB, Lian Kyle, Janine Berdin, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad and Marlo Mortel all attended an acting workshop with Hollywood actress Shannon Sturges.

"I am totally in love with these guys," Sturges said.

"They are so free, they are so talented, they are so uninhibited and they're really talented. I want to get these guys to be huge international stars. I mean I know you guys are already are but I want the people to know you for acting," Sturges told the artists.

Aside from the acting class, the Star Magic artists toured Disney Studios and had an actor's audition workshop at ABC studios.

"I enjoyed it so much because I'm a huge fan of Disney films and series. It's a different feeling because I portrayed a character that's kinda more of comedy side," Mortel said.

"That was really fun because I'm not really super like an actor, so I had fun with it," Kyle shared.

Berdin, Kyle, SAB, Mortel, Ilacad and Estrada also attended a music workshop with August Rico, a known songwriter in Hollywood.

The workshop was even made more special because it was held at Marilyn Monroe's former residence.

"We've been learning a lot from our teachers, from acting and here we are at music right now. I am actually learning a lot on how to produce and like I'm falling in love again with the process of songwriting," Estrada said.

"For me din, sobrang laking privilege na makasama kami sa ganitong klaseng workshop o immersion na tinatawag. Sobra kaming inaalagaan ng Star Magic na gusto nila na ma-experience namin itong lahat. For me, I really, really enjoyed the acting. It made me love doing workshops. Kasi nagkaroon ako ng takot. Ngayon parang I enjoy it, I look forward to it. Sa pagbalik ko sa Pilipinas parang gusto ko siya ituloy," Ilacad added.

Entrata and Bonifacio also took a dancing workshop with Jonathan Sison and and Nika Kljun, a well-known choreographer.

