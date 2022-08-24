'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings back to PH theaters with new footage

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' unites 3 versions of Marvel's famous wall-crawler - - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - in a fight against his deadliest foes. Handout



Heads up, Spidey-fans! 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is swinging its way back to Philippine cinemas, this time with extended scenes and 11 minutes of new footage.

The return engagement comes in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character, in addition to the last two decades of Spider-Man films gracing the big screen.

The return of Spider-Man: No Way Home to cinemas is a welcome development for Filipino fans as theater seating capacity was limited when it opened back in January, plus children weren’t still allowed outside their homes.

With the re-release, fans who were deprived of the opportunity to experience the movie in the big screen will now be able to, along with those who want to see it again.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.



Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.