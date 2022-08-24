Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — "You're insensitive."

This is the response of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestants Eva Le Queen and Minty Fresh as Brigiding unearthed a past drama between the queens.

For context, Minty Fresh and Marina Summers are both winners of the local bar competition "Drag Cartel" under Nectar and the show revealed that they have rifts from the past. Brigiding has apparently been comparing the two for the sake of her own show.

Tired of the drama, Minty Fresh saw the need to address the issue. "Kung paglalaruan mo ‘yung mind ko sa pagbabato sa ’kin ng mga ganyang issues just for you to have an advantage over me, hindi ko hahayaan ‘yun. Tuldukan na natin ‘yun."

Brigiding apologized but felt that it was not a big issue. "I apologize for being insensitive but OK I didn’t know any background."

"That’s the point, sis. Dapat hindi mo na kasi ginagawang topic for your show," Minty Fresh replied.

Things got heated and Brigiding admitted that it was just to stir the pot during her show: “I’m just stirring it.”

"Ano’ng point mo? Para magka-ratings ‘yang show mo. Oh, bakit mo kailangang gamitin pa ako. ‘Yun ‘yung sinasabi ko, ba’t mo gagamitin ‘yung issue namin ni Marina eh personal nun sa ’min," Minty Fresh replied.

"Baliw!" Minty Fresh added, fed up with Brigiding's actions. The statement made rounds on social media using the meme for various circumstances.

The episode became one of the top-rated "Untucked" episodes from various franchises with a score of 9.4.

Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the debut season also features Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren along with BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” started airing August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

