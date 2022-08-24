Kumu Music to drop EP with songs by homegrown artists

MANILA — Online streaming platform Kumu Music is set to drop an extended play (EP) featuring songs from their homegrown artists.

Titled "Kasama Ka," the first Kumu Music EP will have a launch party on August 25 ahead of its officially release on August 26.

“We’re not a music label, but we know that songs and singing are such a huge part of our culture, of who we are,” Angelo Mendez, co-founder and chief of content at Kumu, said in a statement.

“It’s accurately reflected in Kumu’s numbers, and in who gravitates to what's on the app. It feels right to help budding talent get the support and exposure they need. This whole thing only shows that what comes naturally can lead us to greatness. We can trust these artists to be themselves and they can trust the Kumunity to show up for that honesty.”

The artists included in the EP are Tiara Shaye (@tiarashaye5), Kimpoy Rivera (@kimpoy.rivera), Jaycen Cruz (@akosijaycen), Eunice Janine (@eunicejanine), and Denize Castillo (@denizecastillo).

Kumu is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: