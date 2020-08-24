Ejay Falcon shares birthday message for girlfriend Jana Roxas

MANILA -- Actor and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ejay Falcon took to social media to share his birthday greeting for his girlfriend, Jana Roxas.

On Instagram, Falcon shared photos of Roxas whom he thanked for being a loving person.

In the caption, the actor once again expressed his love for Roxas, a former "Starstruck" contestant.

"Palagi ko ipagpapasalamat dahil dumating ka sa buhay ko. Maraming salamat sa lahat. Napakabuti ng puso mo kaya madami nagmamahal sayo. Napakasuwerte ng mga taong mahal mo. NAPAKASWERTE namin lalong lalo na ako dahil grabe magmahal ang isang tulad mo. Happy birthday baby, Love you so much," Falcon wrote.



In previous interview, Falcon said that they met at a house-warming party.