In a scene that both amused and drew praise from viewers of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” the titular superhero portrayed by Jane de Leon was shown at a loss as to how to return to her human form, Narda, lending a fresh detail to the iconic imagery of the character’s transformation.

Darna had just rescued dozens of wounded from an earthquake that struck her hometown, when she found a closed shop where she intended to transform back into Narda in secrecy — only she was clueless how to.

“Darna!” she shouted twice, hoping that the same way she became the superpowered warrior would make her human again, too. That, however, didn’t work.

The transformation happened by accident, when Darna mentioned her alter ego’s name in a moment of frustration. “Paano ba bumalik bilang si Narda?”

At that instant, Darna became Narda — fortunately just before her friend Regina (Janella Salvador) arrived.

The scene in the top-trending episode was commended by viewers, with some pointing out that Darna’s struggle to become Narda again was hardly shown in past iterations since the 1950s.

“Ang galing. Never pa na-emphasize 'yung pagbabalik niya bilang Narda,” a fan, HappyLouLou, commented on YouTube. “Lagi pagiging Darna ang pinagtutuunan nila pansin.”

Drawing parallels with Marvel’s Spider-Man and DC’s Superman, Erwyn Arias wrote: “The classic ‘How do I shoot web’ problem coupled with ‘Do I need a phone booth’ question on your typical first amateur night as a superhero scenario.”

“It make sense, hindi nya alam kung paano bumalik sa normal, then when she said, ‘Paano ba bumalik bilang Narda?’ naging normal siya. Ang cool. Simpleng details lang pero ang cool,” Deejay Romero agreed.

“In a middle of a fight, bawal sabihing ‘Narda’ unless you have to,” user Aswel surmised, referring to the possibility of Darna’s inadvertent transformation.

In the ABS-CBN adaptation, Narda was the chosen inheritor of the Martean stone that turns one into Darna, following in the footsteps of her late mother Leonor (Iza Calzado) — the planet’s strongest warrior who was first tasked to protect it from those who would abuse its power.

Mars Ravelo’s son, Rex Ravelo, recalled that in the original comics, Narda only ever had to swallow the stone once to become Darna, and would have to shout the names of her alter egos to become either.

“Originally, ang bato ay hindi na niluluwa, kasi walang weakness si Darna. ‘Pag nilunok niya ‘yung bato, iyong power niya has no limits. Sisigaw lang siya ng ‘Narda’ para bumalik siya sa pagiging Narda, pero ‘yung bato ay hindi lumalabas, pumupunta sa puso niya,” he said during the media launch of the series.

“The directors, the writers [of the early adaptations] said hindi maganda na walang weakness si Darna, so ginawa nila na lumalabas ‘yung bato, para maging exciting sa movie na puwede siyang matalo,” Ravelo explained.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

