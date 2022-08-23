LOOK: Ruffa Gutierrez finally graduates from college

MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez turned to social media to share that she is now a college graduate.

The former beauty queen shared a photo of her wearing a toga on Instagram on Tuesday.

Gutierrez said she took up Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program of the Philippine Women’s University (PWU).

“Don’t downgrade your dream just to fit your reality. Upgrade your conviction to match your destiny," she wrote, adding that she is now preparing for for PWU’s 99th commencement exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) next week.

The actress also gave a shout out to all those who have supported her in achieving her newest milestone.

"I would not have been able to successfully embark on my educational journey without the continuous guidance of PWU‘s ETEEAP team of professionals and the immeasurable support of my loved ones.

Because of my enduring commitment to continuously seeking knowledge and equipping myself with new skills that will help me prosper and fulfill my dreams in the ever-changing global scene," she said.

Meanwhile, the actress also said that her educational journey will continue as she she is now officially an MA ComArts student.

"The journey continues -- unstoppable! To God be the glory!" she said.

Gutierrez, 48, is considered showbiz “royalty,” as she hails from a clan of celebrities that effectively put her and her family members in the spotlight starting at a young age.

Gutierrez has been an actress since 1987, but rose to wider popularity when she represented the Philippines in the 1993 Miss World pageant. She placed second runner-up.

