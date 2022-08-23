MANILA -- Jennica Garcia sent a sweet video birthday message for her mother Jean Garcia, since they can't be together on her special day.

On Instagram, Jean shared the touching message she received from her daughter, who thanked her being a good mom.

"Mama, happy, happy birthday, Madame. Maligayang kaarawan sa iyo. Mama, I miss you so much more today not just because it's your birthday today, I'm not there. But because I was doing this scene earlier you know there's the scene that I'm really pressured about. ....And I remember how you're helping me with my practice. You are such a good mom. Iyak ako, 'di joke lang," Jennica said in the video message.

"I just miss you so much mama. I miss you and the kids, mama. I really wish I am there today so that I can celebrate it with you, your day because I want you to know that I celebrate you everyday of my life. You take good care of me so much mama, thank you, " she added.

In the caption of her post, Jean also thanked her daughter Jennica and admitted that she cried because of the her message.

"Aaawww thank you honey! Sabi ko while watching your video…'Iiyak na 'yan, iiyak na yan hihihiii' Pero ang ending, ako 'yung iyak ng iyak after hahahaa. I love you ‘nak sooo much. I also wish you’re with us today, bawi na lang tayo pag-uwi mo from your lock-in taping. For now, take care of yourself and keep safe. I’ll see you as soon as makabalik ka ng Manila. Bouillabaisse soup na yern!!! Mahigpit na yakap honey. Amishuuuuu todooo!!!" Jean wrote.

Currently, Jennica is gearing up for the ABS-CBN teleserye, “Dirty Linen,” alongside Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin.

Jennica was admittedly anxious about the prospect of starring for the first time in an ABS-CBN teleserye, saying she hopes to prove worthy of being chosen for her role.

