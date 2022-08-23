MANILA - Actress Ellen Adarna has no plans to go back to acting.

The 34-year-old celebrity is enjoying her time being a mom to her son Elias, who is now four.

"My son is my priority," said Adarna, who shares a co-parenting relationship with John Lloyd Cruz, Elias’ father.

"We co-parent. Not naman half of the time, because of course most of the time he’s with me. But in a month, he has 13 days with him. He should have good relationship with him," she said.

She added that motherhood is a tiring job but the happiness every time she nurtures and takes care of Elias is priceless. She also admits there are good and bad days, but she knows she has a responsibility to do.

She also commended her husband, Derek Ramsay, for his role in taking care of Elias. Her son calls Ramsay "Papa D" and enjoys the active lifestyle and outdoor games with the actor.

"He’s very advanced, he’s very smart. He’s a very happy kid. He’s always just playing. Perfect that Derek is very active, because ako hindi ako marunong makipaglaro sa boys. Sana girl para make up and like that. I can only do the nurturing, bathe him, but the playtime, that’s Derek’s job."

When Adarna gave birth to Elias, she had an IUD placed in her uterus. Now, she has plans to have it removed so she and Ramsay can have a baby, which they have been planning lately.

"I have to have it removed during my period. Only when I have my period. Timing, every time I have my period, I’m traveling or there’s work. Parang wala pa. Next month, I have to take care of him or something. Depende sa timing, kung may timing lang talaga patanggal ko na," said Adarna.

The plan was to have a baby this year but it looks like the two are looking at a new calendar. "He’s a dragon. I am a dragon. And if I give birth in 2024, that’s a dragon. Sa Intsik, wala nang mas suswerte pa if you have three dragons in your house."

But it’s not just the IUD that Adarna wants out of her body. Back in May, Adarna shared in her Instagram post the she had her breast implants removed.

She explained: "Wala na, gravity, it falls. It was heavy na on my back. When I had it, I enjoyed it. I was young, I was insecure."

“Goodbye breast implant illness. I can now breathe properly. Goodbye chronic back pain, fatigue, and brain fog,” she wrote in her Instagram post. "It was fun while it lasted."

