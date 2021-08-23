MANILA – Mommy Vi or Mommy D?

That was what’s going through Luis Manzano’s mind as he fondly captured on video his own mother, actress-politician Vilma Santos-Recto, while watching the boxing match between Manny Pacquio and Yordenis Ugas on Sunday.

In the clip which Manzano shared on Instagram, Santos-Recto seemed focused on the fight. At one point, she can even be seen stomping her feet with both her hands raised while saying, “Oooh, upper cut yun!”

In the caption of his post, Manzano wrote: “Di ko alam sino kasama ko sa bahay e, si @rosavilmasantosrecto o si Mommy D, mas apektado pa sya sa family ni MP.”

“Kinakabahan ako, baka ako yung pinusta e. UPDATE - pinapaligpit na po gamit ko, sabi na e,” he added in jest.

Seeing her own video, Santos-Recto flooded Manzano’s post with a laughing emoticon before asking him why he posted the clip.

Cuba's Ugás claimed the biggest victory of his boxing career when he outpointed Pacquiao in their welterweight showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112 for the Cuban, who was by far the more accurate boxer in the bout.

Nonetheless, Philippine officials said on Sunday that Pacquiao will always be the People's Champ despite his loss to Ugas.