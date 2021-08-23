South Korean singer Crush is dating Joy of the girl group Red Velvet. Photo: Instagram/@crush9244

South Korean singers Crush and Joy of the girl group Red Velvet are dating, reports said on Monday.

Soompi, a news site dedicated to the K-pop and K-drama scene, reported that both singers' talent managements confirmed that they "recently began dating."

"They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other," SM Entertainment, Joy's management, and P Nation, Crush' agency, said in the Soompi article.

The agencies confirmed the news after a Korean news outlet reported early Monday the relationship between the 29-year-old R&B soloist and 24-year-old idol.

In May 2020, Crush released the single "Mayday," which featured Joy.

Crush, whose real name is Shin Hyoseob, is perhaps best known for "Beautiful," a song from the hit Korean drama "Goblin." He officially debuted in June 2014 under Amoeba Culture, an independent Korean label focusing on hip-hop and R&B.

In 2019, the soloist signed with P Nation, run by "Gangnam Style" hitmaker Psy.

Joy, born Park Sooyoung, debuted on August of the same year as a member of Red Velvet, which recently made a comeback with the mini album "Queendom."

